TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

RBI MPC meet begins; experts expect 0.25% rate cut
Business Standard

HPCL's 14k fuel stations to act as banking points for Airtel Payments Bank

Now, Airtel Payments Bank customers can use HPCL fuel stations to avail banking services

IANS  |  New Delhi 

HPCL's 14k fuel stations to act as banking points for Airtel Payments Bank

Aiming to further boost digital payments in the country, Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

All 14,000 HPCL fuel stations will act as banking points for Airtel Payments Bank, an official statement said.

"All Airtel Payments Bank customers would be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these 14,000 fuel stations like open new accounts, make cash deposits and withdrawals facility, and transfer money. This will add to the depth and reach of Airtel Payments Bank's retail based network that leverages over 300,000 Airtel retail outlets as banking points," it added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements