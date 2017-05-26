ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar draws Rs 7.85 crore in FY17

Chanda Kochhar, the head of country's largest private sector lender Bank, has drawn Rs 7.85 crore as total remuneration in 2016-17, a jump of over nearly 64 per cent from a year ago.



MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar's basic salary increased over 15 per cent to Rs 2.67 crore during the financial year ended March 2017, according to bank's annual report.



Calculated on daily basis, her cost to the company was Rs 2.18 lakh.



During the year, she took home performance bonus of Rs 2.2 crore. However, the had not not given performance incentive in 2015-16 due to weak financial status.



Her total cost to the company was over Rs 4.79 crore in 2015-16 and basic salary was Rs 2.32 crore.



The total remuneration included perquisites as well as retiral benefits.



Furnished accommodation, gas, electricity, water and furnishing, club fees, group insurance, use of car and telephone at resident, reimbursement and leave travel concession, provident funds are among the major heads of perquisites.



The monthly basic salary for Kochhar will be within the range of Rs 1,350,000-Rs 2,600,000, said the annual report 2016-17.



In her message, Kochhar said is focused on capitalising on growth opportunities. At the same time, the is taking steps to address challenges in environment.



"Our large size, capital base, robust funding profile, extensive distribution network, diversified portfolio, presence across the financial services sector and leadership in technology, position us very well to leverage the growth opportunities across the economy," Kochhar said.



Shares of the company traded at 0.79 per cent up at Rs 320.10 on BSE.

