ICICI Bank cuts lending rate by 0.7%

Joining State Bank, PNB and several others, today also cut the base by 0.70% making home, auto and other loans cheaper.

The bank has reduced marginal cost of funds based (MCLR) by 0.7% to 8.20% for 1-year tenure, said in a statement.

Similar cut has been made effective in other tenures, the bank said.

"The revised benchmarks effective from January 3," the bank said.

The reduction in interest rate will bring down interest rate on home and other loans linked to one-year by similar percentage point.

The one-year of SBI was reduced to 8% from 8.90% yesterday.

Banks are cutting lending rates after spurt in deposits following demonetisation of old high denomination currency notes of Rs 500/1,000.

The reduction in may prompt increase in credit offtake which has moderated substantially putting burden on balancesheet of banks.

Besides ICICI Bank, other lenders like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Dena Bank, Bandhan Bank, Andhra Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce also slashed MCLR.

Yesterday, SBI, PNB and Union Bank of India had reduced rate.

Banks have switched to as their new benchmark from June last year, replacing the base rate system for new borrowers. It is calculated on the marginal cost of borrowing and return on net worth for banks. It was introduced by RBI to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.

also seeks to address the regulator's primary objective of expediting monetary policy transmission along with augmenting uniformity and transparency in the calculation methodology of lending rates. rates are revised every month.