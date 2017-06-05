ICICI Bank, Fairfax to shed stake in ICICI Lombard via IPO

ICICI Bank, as well as Financial Holdings, will sell a part of their stake in General Company Limited through initial public offering to monetise their investments.

and Financial Holdings, have informed that they intend to partially divest equity shares of the company held by them, said the company in a statement.

is a joint venture between and Prem Watsa controlled Holdings of Canada.

The company will sell shares through IPO, subject to requisite approvals and market conditions. The size and other details of the offer will be announced later

Last month sold 12.18% of its stake in General to a clutch of investors, including Warburg Pincus, for Rs 2,473 crore. With this stake sale, the general company was valued at Rs 20,300 crore.

holds 63.31% stake while India Holdings Corporation holds 22.13% approximately.

has an overall market share of 8.4 per cent in the general business in India.

reported a 38.3 per cent increase in net profit for the FY 2016-17 at Rs 701.9 crore. Its gross domestic premium income rose by 32.6 per cent at Rs 10,725.9 crore as against the previous year.

Capital Market sources said the non-life insurer has begun preliminary discussions with investment bankers and plans to hit the market in the second half of FY 2017-2018.The issue is likely to range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 crore.

Sale of stake in is second instance of shedding stake in venture. In 2015, private sector lender had sold six per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life through for Rs 1,950 crore.

wants to enter into joint venture with another company. But IRDAI regulations specify that a promoter cannot have substantial stake in two companies. has to reduce its share to 10% in and is looking to sell more of its stake.