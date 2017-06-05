ICICI Bank, Fairfax to shed stake in ICICI Lombard via IPO

ICICI Bank, as well as Fairfax Financial Holdings, will sell a part of their stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited through initial public offering to monetise their investments.
ICICI Bank and Fairfax Financial Holdings, have informed that they intend to partially divest equity shares of the company held by them, said the insurance company in a statement.
ICICI Lombard is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prem Watsa controlled Fairfax Holdings of Canada.
The company will sell shares through IPO, subject to requisite approvals and market conditions. The size and other details of the offer will be announced later
Last month Fairfax sold 12.18% of its stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance to a clutch of investors, including Warburg Pincus, for Rs 2,473 crore. With this stake sale, the general insurance company was valued at Rs 20,300 crore.
ICICI Bank holds 63.31% stake while Fairfax India Holdings Corporation holds 22.13% approximately.
ICICI Lombard has an overall market share of 8.4 per cent in the general insurance business in India.
ICICI Lombard reported a 38.3 per cent increase in net profit for the FY 2016-17 at Rs 701.9 crore. Its gross domestic premium income rose by 32.6 per cent at Rs 10,725.9 crore as against the previous year.
Capital Market sources said the non-life insurer has begun preliminary discussions with investment bankers and plans to hit the market in the second half of FY 2017-2018.The issue is likely to range between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500 crore.
Sale of stake in ICICI Lombard is second instance of ICICI Bank shedding stake in Insurance venture. In 2015, private sector lender had sold six per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance through IPO for Rs 1,950 crore.
Fairfax wants to enter into joint venture with another insurance company. But IRDAI regulations specify that a promoter cannot have substantial stake in two insurance companies. Fairfax has to reduce its share to 10% in ICICI Lombard and is looking to sell more of its stake.
