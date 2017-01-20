ICICI Bank spars with NPCI over Flipkart's PhonePe: All you should know

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the developer of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), on Thursday asked to unblock transactions made on Flipkart’s app immediately, to which the bank said the app must first allow interoperability.

Flipkart’s app asks the user to open a handle on the app. Users cannot use their handles of other banks, say bankers. and have come together to launch PhonePe.

An spokesperson said: “A certain non-banking application is following a restrictive practice of allowing only users of its own handle to make payments on its app. This is a clear violation of the guidelines which mandate interoperability, wherein users enjoy the freedom to choose any handle to make payments.”

The statement said: “ has assured us in writing that this will get corrected very soon and the concerned app will allow interoperability. As soon as this is corrected, will start allowing transactions to resume on this App.”

The biggest private sector lender had blocked transferring funds through the app.

NPCI, in its statement earlier, had said should free the transactions “immediately”.

“We had a discussion with and — the banker to to review the matter and arrived at this,” said, adding, “we have also advised banks to adhere to the merchant on-boarding guidelines meticulously from the angle of interoperability of merchant app so that such disputes are avoided”.

The idea behind the is to make transactions easy and not keep them limited to the banking channels. Aadhaar-based apps developed by banks will tap in to the system to execute deals.

Currently, non-banks and wallet companies are not allowed to participate in the but they will be able to do so. Besides, wallet companies, once they turn into payments banks, will automatically get access to systems.