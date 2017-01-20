ICICI Bank spars with NPCI over PhonePe

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the developer of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), on Thursday asked ICICI Bank to unblock transactions made on Flipkart’s PhonePe app immediately, to which the bank said the app must first allow interoperability. Flipkart’s PhonePe app asks the user to open a UPI handle on the app. Users cannot use their UPI handles of other banks, say bankers. Flipkart and Yes Bank have come together to launch PhonePe. An ICICI Bank spokesperson said: “A certain non-banking application is following a restrictive practice ...

