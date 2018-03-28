IDBI Bank discloses Rs 7.72-bn fraud in Andhra, Telangana; shares fall 5.2%

Ltd said on Tuesday fraudulent loans of Rs 7.72 billion ($118.8 million) were issued from five of its branches in and Telangana, sending its shares lower on Wednesday.

Some of the loans, which were issued during fiscal years 2009-2013 for fish farming businesses, were obtained against fake lease documents of non-existent fish ponds and by inflating the value of collateral, the company said.

The company found major lapses in processing and disbursing the loans by two of its officials. The lender dismissed one of the officials, while the other officers had already retired, it said.

The (CBI), has registered cases for two of the five complaints, relating to branches at Basheerbagh and Guntur, the company said.

The said earlier on Tuesday it initiated a quality assurance audit, expected to be completed by April.

On Wednesday, IDBI shares on closed 5.2% lower at Rs 72.25.