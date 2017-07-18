IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, 7 other PSBs reported losses in FY17

Nine of the 21 public sector banks, including and Indian Overseas Bank, reported losses during 2016-17, the was informed Tuesday.



As many as 13 state-owned had reported losses during 2015-16 financial year.



In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Santosh Kumar Gangwar said had reported a loss of Rs 5,158 crore in the last financial year, while the amount was Rs 3,417 crore in the case ofOther loss making state-owned were Bank, of India, of Maharashtra, Central of India, Dena Bank, Oriental andThe minister further said all the public sector are maintaining a positive balance in reserves.reserves refer to undistributed created for strengthening the financial position of aReplying to a question in relation to capitalisation of PSBs, Gangwar said the under the Indradhanush Plan has earmarked Rs 70,000 crore for infusion in them between financial years 2016 and 2019."The has already infused a sum of Rs 47,915 crore to PSBs during 2015-16 and 2016-17 based on quantitative analysis of growth and compliance levels," the minister said.