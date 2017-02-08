TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

NPCI expects all state-run banks to join BHIM by month-end
Business Standard

IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 2,255 cr on bad loans

Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016

Abhijit Lele 

IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 2,255 cr on bad loans

Public sector lender IDBI Bank’s net loss widened to Rs 2,254.96 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17 due to higher provisions for rising bad loans and fall in income. 

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 2,183.68 crore in the October-December quarter of FY16. 

“Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 7,361.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago,” IDBI Bank said.
Graph

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 2,255 cr on bad loans

Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016

Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016
Public sector lender IDBI Bank’s net loss widened to Rs 2,254.96 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17 due to higher provisions for rising bad loans and fall in income. 

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 2,183.68 crore in the October-December quarter of FY16. 

“Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 7,361.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago,” IDBI Bank said.
Graph

 image
Business Standard
177 22

IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 2,255 cr on bad loans

Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016

Public sector lender IDBI Bank’s net loss widened to Rs 2,254.96 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17 due to higher provisions for rising bad loans and fall in income. 

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 2,183.68 crore in the October-December quarter of FY16. 

“Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 7,361.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago,” IDBI Bank said.
Graph

image
Business Standard
177 22