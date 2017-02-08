IDBI Bank Q3 loss widens to Rs 2,255 cr on bad loans

Public sector lender IDBI Bank’s net loss widened to Rs 2,254.96 crore in the third quarter of 2016-17 due to higher provisions for rising bad and fall in income.

The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 2,183.68 crore in the October-December quarter of FY16.

“Total income has decreased to Rs 7,104.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 from Rs 7,361.86 crore in the same quarter a year ago,” said.