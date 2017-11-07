IDBI Federal hires JPMorgan for sale of promoters' stake

Life Insurance has appointed global investment bank for the sale of all the stake held by its promoters -- IDBI Bank, and Belgian insurer

" has started the process to find the new buyer(s)," said an insider at one of these promoters, who did not wish to be identified.

owns 48 per cent stake in the life insurance entity. The former has been under stress because of a rise in and negative return on assets. In May, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) invoked its rule on the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) against the bank. Following this, the latter announced it was selling off non-core assets worth Rs 5,000 crore.

has mandated a maximum net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of six per cent under the PCA framework, introduced in April. Breach of this limit can result in the central bank ordering the lender in question to sell assets or cut unsecured exposure.

"There cannot be a better time for IDBI to monetise its investment in the life insurer," says a banker familiar with the development. "Multiple life insurance companies have been listed in the recent past on very high valuation."

IDBI could, he felt, get at least Rs 3,200 crore, given the secondary market valuation for life insurers. got listed last year. It closed at Rs 381.8 a share on the BSE on Tuesday, 9.3 times the price to book value. got listed last month and is priced at 11.8 times the book value. Its stock closed at Rs 642 on Tuesday. And, now, has opened its Initial Public Offer of equity.

At the end of 2016-17, had a little more than a million policies, with a sum assured of Rs 58,654 crore. Its total of assets under management was Rs 6,090 crore and the capital base was over Rs 800 crore. It operates through 3,000-odd branches of and Federal Bank, and its distribution partners. Bancassurance, the selling of insurance products through banks, is a preferred channel of distribution for insurance companies, as have a captive customer base.

There are 24 life insurance companies and a consolidation drive is imminent, to get scale. Listings of several life insurers are also expected to drive the move, as share swaps fuel mergers and acquisitions in high-value markets.