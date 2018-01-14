IDFC Bank-Capital First merger: Gains for both justify the deal premium

Shares of IDFC Bank and Capital First hit their respective 52-week highs on Friday on increased buzz of the two entities being merged. Much to the Street’s expectations, they agreed to a merger on Saturday.

Under the deal, IDFC Bank will issue 139 shares for every 10 shares of Capital First. Given that shares of IDFC Bank closed at Rs 67.65 on Friday and Capital First’s at Rs 835.9 on the BSE, 10 shares of Capital First, therefore, are valued at Rs 8,359, while the value of 139 shares of IDFC Bank works out to Rs 9,403, indicating a premium of about 10 per cent for ...