IDFC Bank-Capital First merger: The making of V Vaidyanathan as a banker

Described by his peers as one of the more seasoned retail bankers on the landscape today, V Vaidyanathan’s earlier stints at Citibank and ICICI Bank, where he was on the board as well as the chief executive officer of its insurance business, have been the foundation that allowed him to grow into the banker he is today.

The proposed merger of IDFC Bank and Capital First will take Vaidyanthan, who heads the latter, to the corner office. His selection underscores the importance of the consumer boom in the country which has made retail banking skills critical for a bank’s ...