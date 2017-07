The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net of were at Rs 1,542 crore and Rs 576 crore, respectively. In 2016-17, sold 14 loan accounts with a net carrying value of Rs 2,070 crore to an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

This helped in lowering the bank’s gross NPA ratio (as a percentage of gross advances) to three per cent and Net NPA (as a percentage of net advances) to 1.1 per cent.