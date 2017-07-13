IDFC-Shriram merger shows Piramal's entrepreneurial approach: R Thyagarajan

Ever since this announcement on Wednesday, talks about the deal getting the approval of the regulators have been making circles. Others issues such as the one revolving around the management structure of the company have also raised the eyebrows of industry analysts.
Shriram Group's founder R Thyagarajan
, however, is optimistic about the deal. In an interview with T E Narasimhan
and Gireesh Babu
, says the decision to go ahead with the merger
was a result of the lack of entrepreneurial attitude within the Shriram Group, which will now be led by its new chairman Ajay Piramal. Edited Excerpts:
Shriram has always believed in partnership and it has had various partners over the years who have contributed to the group’s growth. It was not only IDFC, there were many proposals that came in the last two or three years. Proposals poured in from big banks, small banks
and NBFCs and we examined the possibility in each case. This (proposal for merger
with IDFC) we found was worth pursuing because it looks feasible for us. However, we have not finalised anything on it yet and are open to other suggestions and ideas, in case it is an improvement upon the current situation.
We don't want to merge just for the size. In IDFC
we saw a lot of complementary factors, so we decided to look into it.
How will IDFC and Shriram complement each other?
This merger, if managed wisely, can bring in several benefits to the customers, shareholders and the community. Shriram customers will get more advantages if we are a bank. For instance, customers of the Shriram Transport Finance
Company (STFC) could open a savings account, get a credit card and other banking products, which they are not getting now.
Shriram could have gone on its own if it want to become a bank but you dropped the idea.
We were interested in the banking sector and we want to be a mass bank but regulations then were not favourable. It didn't allow for the running an NBFC
and a bank on a parallel basis. It could only provide the option for a merger
between the two entities. At that time, it was not possible to go ahead with a merger
plan due to lack of options. Hence, we did not take it forward.
Do you think the current proposal will sail through RBI, considering you have an NBFC and a chit fund?
We wouldn't have looked into the proposition if it was against RBI’s regulations. However, we don't know what the RBI
is thinking. For now, STFC will be a subsidiary of IDFC
Ltd, while the chit fund, which is fully owned by the Shriram Ownership Trust, will not be part of the proposed merger.
If there is an issue regarding the Ownership Trust, which eventually will be a shareholder of the merged entities, for owning chit fund business, we will take necessary actions to resolve the discord. For now, it is not an issue.
So you are confident that merger will have sail smoothly?
There is nothing called smooth sailing but Rajiv Lall and his team would deal with all regulatory issues related to the merger.
What about the cultural issues? Do they pose a challenge?
In any partnership, there will be cultural issues. Such issues crop up every time we decide to partner with an entity -- be it Sanlam
or Piramal. However, we could address the matter and people who have been working for and making contributing to the Shriram Group
will eventually fit in as they have been suitable for the business so far. Insurance, for example, is an arena where employees have contributed greatly in terms of augmenting growth. Likewise, they will also start contributing to the bank.
Was the lack of an heir for Shriram one of the reasons behind the decision?
We requested Ajay Piramal
to take over the leadership of the Shriram Group
since he is a great entrepreneur. We had good professionals but for any organisation to grow in the long run, it has to have an entrepreneur's influence. If it is going to be totally professional in its operations, it needs an entrepreneur to take the lead. You need a person in the leadership position who has an entrepreneurial attitude towards doing business. An entrepreneurial spirit or attitude is the willingness to take risks and being not afraid of failures- these are key factors ensuring growth in an organisation. Those who possess such an entrepreneurial spirit could single-handedly take the organisation forward. That is why we requested Ajay to take the lead. His success rate has been high.
Even for this merger, I would say that Piramal is pushing it more than the perceived notion of the Ownership Trust being the primary factor driving the deal. Even this initiative of a possible merger
is an expression of Piramal's entrepreneurial approach to growing this business.
So Piramal will represent Shriram after the merger?
Yes.
Shriram Ownership Trust, Piramal, Sanlam
and TPG
all are with us. So far, key people are already on board for the merger
and the remaining will also follow suit soon.
We will ensure that the merger
will benefit every shareholder of our businesses significantly.
What if the merger does not come off?
We will continue to do what we are doing now. If there are other proposals, our people will examine all of them. All the new proposals will be primarily examined by Piramal, who is leading the Shriram Group.
What about the non-financial service businesses of Shriram?
That is delinked from Shriram Group
and is managed separately. It was delinked for the interest of our partners so that we attract more partners. The non-financial business is quite big in terms of original equity investment, which would be around Rs 2,000 crore, including the public money.
What is next for you?
I am in retirement already. I retired when I handed over everything to Ajay four years back. I intend to spend more time on understanding Western classic music, as I already know much about Carnatic music.
