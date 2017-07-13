IDFC-Shriram merger shows Piramal's entrepreneurial approach: R Thyagarajan

Last week the that has an asset under management (AUM) of around Rs 100,000 crore announced that it is considering a potential of its business under with Ltd and Bank.



Shriram Group's founder R Thyagarajan, however, is optimistic about the deal. In an interview with T E Narasimhan and Gireesh Babu, says the decision to go ahead with the was a result of the lack of entrepreneurial attitude within the Shriram Group, which will now be led by its new chairman Edited Excerpts:

We don't want to merge just for the size. In we saw a lot of complementary factors, so we decided to look into it.

We were interested in the banking sector and we want to be a mass bank but regulations then were not favourable. It didn't allow for the running an and a bank on a parallel basis. It could only provide the option for a between the two entities. At that time, it was not possible to go ahead with a plan due to lack of options. Hence, we did not take it forward.

Even for this merger, I would say that Piramal is pushing it more than the perceived notion of the Ownership Trust being the primary factor driving the deal. Even this initiative of a possible is an expression of Piramal's entrepreneurial approach to growing this business.

That is delinked from and is managed separately. It was delinked for the interest of our partners so that we attract more partners. The non-financial business is quite big in terms of original equity investment, which would be around Rs 2,000 crore, including the public money.



I am in retirement already. I retired when I handed over everything to Ajay four years back. I intend to spend more time on understanding Western classic music, as I already know much about Carnatic music.

Shriram has always believed in partnership and it has had various partners over the years who have contributed to the group’s growth. It was not only IDFC, there were many proposals that came in the last two or three years. Proposals poured in from big banks, small and NBFCs and we examined the possibility in each case. This (proposal for with IDFC) we found was worth pursuing because it looks feasible for us. However, we have not finalised anything on it yet and are open to other suggestions and ideas, in case it is an improvement upon the current situation.This merger, if managed wisely, can bring in several benefits to the customers, shareholders and the community. Shriram customers will get more advantages if we are a bank. For instance, customers of the Company (STFC) could open a savings account, get a credit card and other banking products, which they are not getting now.We wouldn't have looked into the proposition if it was against RBI’s regulations. However, we don't know what the is thinking. For now, STFC will be a subsidiary of Ltd, while the chit fund, which is fully owned by the Shriram Ownership Trust, will not be part of the proposed If there is an issue regarding the Ownership Trust, which eventually will be a shareholder of the merged entities, for owning chit fund business, we will take necessary actions to resolve the discord. For now, it is not an issue.There is nothing called smooth sailing but Rajiv Lall and his team would deal with all regulatory issues related to theIn any partnership, there will be cultural issues. Such issues crop up every time we decide to partner with an entity -- be it or Piramal. However, we could address the matter and people who have been working for and making contributing to the will eventually fit in as they have been suitable for the business so far. Insurance, for example, is an arena where employees have contributed greatly in terms of augmenting growth. Likewise, they will also start contributing to the bank.We requested to take over the leadership of the since he is a great entrepreneur. We had good professionals but for any organisation to grow in the long run, it has to have an entrepreneur's influence. If it is going to be totally professional in its operations, it needs an entrepreneur to take the lead. You need a person in the leadership position who has an entrepreneurial attitude towards doing business. An entrepreneurial spirit or attitude is the willingness to take risks and being not afraid of failures- these are key factors ensuring growth in an organisation. Those who possess such an entrepreneurial spirit could single-handedly take the organisation forward. That is why we requested Ajay to take the lead. His success rate has been high.Yes.Shriram Ownership Trust, Piramal, and all are with us. So far, key people are already on board for the and the remaining will also follow suit soon.We will continue to do what we are doing now. If there are other proposals, our people will examine all of them. All the new proposals will be primarily examined by Piramal, who is leading the