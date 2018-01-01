If consolidation comes, we will go for geographical synergies: PNB MD & CEO

At his chamber in the new office premises at Dwarka in southwest Delhi, Sunil Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer of government-owned Punjab National Bank, does not display any sign of tension over the mess that the banking sector is in.

He speaks to Somesh Jha & Indivjal Dhasmana on future strategies and what they’ve done to rationalise operations. Edited excerpts: How do you see your treasury income in the fourth quarter (January-March), after the government announced a plan to borrow another Rs 50,000 crore? In the fourth quarter, there will be ...