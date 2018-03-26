In 5 days, PNB may be first bank to get 'defaulter' tag due to Nirav Modi

The Rs 127-billion fraud may be responsible for the first time that a bank gets listed as a defaulter in India. As a result of the scam carried out by diamantaire and his associates, (PNB) owes Rs 10 billion. If fails to pay the amount within five days, that is by March 31, it will be considered to have defaulted in the UBI's account books, according to the Economic Times. In that case, Union Bank may also have to classify the loan as a Non-performing asset (NPA). had issued LoUs (Letters of Undertaking) worth almost $2 billion. An is generally used as a guarantee by businesses to get loans from lenders abroad. This instrument is meant to help debtors abroad as might not otherwise be willing to lend them.

and others allegedly misused this instrument by illegally obtaining multiple LoUs from and furnishing them to overseas branches of Indian to get loans. Apart from UBI, has an exposure of Rs 20-30 billion, has Rs 40 billion and SBI, Rs 13 billion.

According to news agancy IANS, the Central Government has said that state-owned issued 41,178 LoUs since 2011.

" has apprised that 7,672 LoUs were issued with validity of 90 days, 20,078 LoUs were issued with validity of 180 days, 11,224 LoUs were issued with validity of 365 days, and 2,204 LoUs were issued with validity of more than 365 days," Minister informed the Rajya Sabha on March 20.