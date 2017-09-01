JUST IN
Business Standard

Forex kitty up by $1,148 mn to record $394.55 bn

Foreign currency assets rose by $1,142.5 mn to $370.8 bn during the week under review

Nikhat Hetavkar  |  Mumbai 

FDI, dollar
Photo: Shutterstock

India's foreign exchange (Forex) reserves increased by $1,148 million as on 25th August 2017, as per data released by Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The total Forex reserves was $394.55 billion against $393.4 billion reported for the week ended August 18.  
 
Foreign currency assets rose by $1,142.5 million to $370.8 billion during the week under review. The country's gold reserves were flat at $19.9 billion. However, the SDRs' value rose by $ 2.3 million to almost $1.5 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund rose by $3.6 million to $2.2 billion. 
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 21:04 IST

