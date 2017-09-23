JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

Focus stimulus package on raising capex, says Rangarajan
Business Standard

India's forex reserves up by $1,782.5 million

India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund fell by $11 million to $2.2 billion

Nikhat Parvez 

India's forex reserves up by $1,782.5 million

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by $1,782.5 million as on September 15, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. Total reserves were $402.5 billion, against $400.7 billion for the week ended September 8. Foreign currency assets rose by $1,800.8 million to $378.01 billion.
 
Gold reserves were flat at $20.69 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund fell by $11 million to $2.2 billion.      
First Published: Sat, September 23 2017. 00:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements