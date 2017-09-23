India's forex reserves up by $1,782.5 million

India's foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by $1,782.5 million as on September 15, according to data released by the on Friday. Total reserves were $402.5 billion, against $400.7 billion for the week ended September 8. Foreign currency assets rose by $1,800.8 million to $378.01 billion.



were flat at $20.69 billion. India’s reserve position with the fell by $11 million to $2.2 billion.

