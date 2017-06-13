Indian Bank gets shareholders' approval to issue equity shares

has got shareholders' approval to issue to bring down the government's shareholding in line with the Security and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s norms.

The approval was taken at the Bank's Annual General Meeting, which held at Chennai on Tuesday.

The Centre currently holds 82.10 per cent of the Bank's equity capital. In order to enhance the public shareholding to at least 25 per cent, according to guidelines, Bank had proposed to issue further 4.75 crore of face value of Rs 10.

The bank is planning to go for Follow-on Public Offer/Rights Issue/Qualified Institutional Placement/Preferential Issue/Private Placement.