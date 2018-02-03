Indian Bank revises rates on Foreign Currency Non-Resident deposits

Public sector has revised the interest on Foreign Currency Non-Resident (banking) term deposits with immediate effect. For deposits, in dollar terms, the interest have been revised to 3.09 per cent for deposits of one year and above, but less than two years from the existing 2.89 per cent. For deposits of two years and above but less than three years, the interest were revised to 3.31 per cent from 3.08 per cent, the city-headquartered bank said in a press release. Interest were revised to 3.49 per cent on deposits of three years and above, but less than four years from the current 3.22 per cent.

For deposits of four years and above but less than five years, the interest were revised to 3.56 per cent from current 3.25 per cent. For deposits of up to five years, the interest were fixed at 3.62 per cent from 3.29 per cent, the release added.