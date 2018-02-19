JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

PSBs' stocks continue to reel after PNB fraud case; drop as much as 10%

Put more safeguards: Letter to BS on Nirav Modi's fraud at PNB
Business Standard

Indian banks taking hit of $3 bn due to PNB fraud is false news: Govt

The fraud involved issue of illegal letters of undertaking and foreign letters of credit favour Nirav Modi and Gitanjali group of companies which were unauthorised by bank

IANS  |  New Delhi 

arun jaitley
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Photo: PTI

The finance ministry on Monday clarified that news circulating that tax department has estimated Indian banks could take a hit of more than $3 billion pertaining to $1.8 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, is false.

"News appearing in certain section of media that Tax Department has estimated that Indian banks could take a hit of more than $3 billion due to alleged fraud at PNB, is false & factually incorrect," the finance ministry clarified through a tweet.

The fraud involved issue of illegal letters of undertaking and foreign letters of credit favour Nirav Modi and Gitanjali group of companies which were not authorised by the bank.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate the Rs 114 billion bank fraud.
First Published: Mon, February 19 2018. 22:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements