Monetary policy: RBI to pause for sure on Feb 7, but for how much longer?
Indian bond yields rise further on US cues; RBI stance to be in focus

A strong US payrolls report on Friday raised concerns the Federal Reserve might hasten to increase interest rates to stem inflation, that pushed the yield to a four-year high

Reuters  |  Mumbai 

Indian bond yields rose on Monday morning tracking their US counterparts while fears of the Reserve Bank of India adopting a more hawkish stance after the recent central budget also weighed on sentiment.

The RBI is set to hold its monetary policy meeting on Feb. 6-7, the outcome of which is due at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.58 percent, up 2 basis points on the day by 0350 GMT.

Yields had risen as much as 6 bps to 7.62 pct in early trade.

A strong US payrolls report on Friday raised concerns the Federal Reserve might hasten to increase interest rates to stem inflation, compounding a bond market rout that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to a four-year high.
First Published: Mon, February 05 2018. 10:27 IST

