Indian bond yields rise further on US cues; RBI stance to be in focus

Indian bond yields rose on Monday morning tracking their US counterparts while fears of the Reserve Bank of India adopting a more hawkish stance after the recent central budget also weighed on sentiment.
The RBI is set to hold its monetary policy meeting on Feb. 6-7, the outcome of which is due at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.58 percent, up 2 basis points on the day by 0350 GMT.
Yields had risen as much as 6 bps to 7.62 pct in early trade.
A strong US payrolls report on Friday raised concerns the Federal Reserve might hasten to increase interest rates to stem inflation, compounding a bond market rout that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to a four-year high.
