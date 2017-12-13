Indian Rupee down 16 paise at 64.56 against US dollar on weak macro-data

The took a hit of 16 paise at 64.56 against the today, unable to digest a negative set of macroeconomic data.



According to data released yesterday, industrial growth in October hit a 3-month low of 2.2 per cent while retail in November rose to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent.



A lower opening in domestic stock markets, rise in global prices and a resurgent dollar against other currencies ahead of the Fed policy announcement later in the day kept the on the edge.Yesterday, the had shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the US currency in a quiet session.The benchmark Sensex fell 104.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 33,123.44 in early session today.