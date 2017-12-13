JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

BS Banking Round Table: The future of banking and digital payments in India

BS Banking Round Table: MSMEs big opportunity for 2018, like retail earlier
Business Standard

Indian Rupee down 16 paise at 64.56 against US dollar on weak macro-data

On Tuesday the rupee had shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the US currency in a quiet session

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rupee
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

The rupee took a hit of 16 paise at 64.56 against the US dollar today, unable to digest a negative set of macroeconomic data.

According to data released yesterday, industrial growth in October hit a 3-month low of 2.2 per cent while retail inflation in November rose to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent.


A lower opening in domestic stock markets, rise in global crude oil prices and a resurgent dollar against other currencies ahead of the Fed policy announcement later in the day kept the rupee on the edge.

Yesterday, the rupee had shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the US currency in a quiet session.

The benchmark Sensex fell 104.55 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 33,123.44 in early session today.

First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 11:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements