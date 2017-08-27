Individual agents, marketing firms to soon be part of Irdai database

The Irdai-backed central database
unveiled recently will shortly bring individual agents as well as insurance
marketing firms under its ambit.
The intent is to avoid data duplication
because those who sell insurance
products do not work with multiple insurers or intermediaries in the same business category.
Point of sale persons (POS), corporate agents, qualified insurance
brokers and authorised verifiers of web aggregated are part of the database
currently.
Irdai
has asked insurers to upload the details of entities working for them.
"The last phase of the portal would cover individual agents, insurance
marketing firms (IMFs) and the remaining categories, and is expected to be ready shortly," Irdai
said.
As part of the de-duplication exercise, insurance
agents are mandated to furnish their unique 12-digit Aadhaar
for the data bank.
The online database
has also a search facility related to sales persons.
"Appointment of such a (sales) person by the insurer or insurance
intermediary shall be taken up only after ensuring the applicant does not already figure in the database," regulator Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority of India
(Irdai) said.
The IIB
has been set up to support the insurance
industry to allow scientific decision making, including pricing and framing of business strategies.
