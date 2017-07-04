IndoStar to buy ICICI Home Finance in Rs 3,000-cr deal

The NBFC and its sponsor Everstone will co-invest to own two-third stake together in the business

IndoStar Capital Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) controlled by private equity firm Everstone Capital, is all set to acquire a majority stake in ICICI Home Finance at an equity valuation of Rs 3,000 crore for the ICICI Bank subsidiary. Everstone Capital will also invest in the deal. Together IndoStar and Everstone will own two-third of the business. The remaining one-third will continue to remain with ICICI Bank. “At Rs 3,000 crore, ICICI Home Finance is valued at two times its book value for the last financial,” said an investment banker familiar ...

T E Narasimhan & Abhineet Kumar