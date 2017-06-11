Interviews for heads of four PSU fin institutes to be held on June 22-23

The panel will interview about 19 shortlisted applicants, sources said

Interviews to appoint heads of four (FIs), including Sidbi, and Exim Bank, are scheduled to be held on June 22 and 23.



The panel comprising of Financial Services Secretary, Additional Secretary and other experts will hold interviews to find heads of four public sector financial institutions, and not (BBB), sources said.



The panel will interview about 19 shortlisted applicants, sources said, adding about 6 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including two Joint Secretaries of Ministry itself, have been shortlisted for interview, which may raise issue of conflict of interest.



However, the exact reason for not conducting the interview for heads of is not known, but the new mechanism has got Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) approval, sources said.



BBB, set up by Prime Minister in April 2016, was entrusted with the task of finding right candidates for the executive heads of state-owned banks and financial institutions.



Other members of the panel include former chairperson of Shubhalakshmi Panse, IndAsia Chairman Pradip Shah and IIM Indore Director R T Krishnan will select heads of India Infrastructure Company (IIFCL), Export- Import (Exim Bank), Small Industries Development (Sidbi) and IFCI.



Some of these organisations has been running without full -time managing directors for the past 6 months.



The post of MD at the country's oldest financial institution IFCI has been vacant since December 12, while vacancy for the head of will come up in June.



At the same time, has no regular managing director since December, while an additional charge of Managing Director (MD) was given to its Deputy MD David Rasquinha for a period of six months effective February 21.



Applications from the eligible candidates were invited on March 20 for IFCI and IIFCL, while the last date for was March 15 and for it was March 17.

Press Trust of India