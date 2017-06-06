IOB says working hard on NPAs; finalises turnaround strategy

(IOB), which has a big load of loans gone bad or stressed, says it has finalised a turnaround



R Subramaniakumar, who took charge last month as managing director and chief executive, in a letter to the shareholders, said there would a focus on digital transformation and penetration. In the short term, stabilisation of its information technology platform. They were, he said, the first government-owned bank to have migrated to the latest version of Finacle Core Banking, a digital application. also plans to introduce work flow automation.

The accent would be on maximising of loan recovery and minimising of fresh slippage. The gross amount of (NPAs) was Rs 30,049 crore at the start of this financial year.

A plan to chase had actually been started in April 2016 itself. Regional heads had been asked to visit NPA loanees at least four days in a week. And, a 15-member Special Recovery Team was formed in each region. A daily recovery report was begun and all 434,000 NPA borrowers up to Rs 1 crore were met in person. All this and 16 Asset Recovery Management Branches helped loan recovery of Rs 9,014 crore in FY17, including Rs 803 crore in previously written-off accounts, said Subramaniakumar. to the extent of Rs 3,629 crore were upgraded during the year.

Loan slippage of Rs 1 crore and above are being reviewed by the board of directors. A committee of the board for monitoring recovery in meets every month. The top 30 such accounts get special attention.

Gross were, however, stood at Rs 35,098 crore at March 2017, as against Rs 30,049 crore in March 2016. The resultant higher provisioning requirement of Rs 7,067 crore for FY17 ensured a net Loss of Rs 3,417 crore, up from a loss of Rs 2,897 crore in 2015-16.

is also to move a resolution for approval to raise around Rs 1,300 crore from qualified institutional buyers.