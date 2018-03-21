Irdai bars insurers from rejecting claims based on genetic disorders

Following an order by the on March 19, 2018, the Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) sent directives to all General and Health insurers to not include ‘Genetic Disorders’ as one of the exclusions in new health policies. The insurers will have to de-list ‘Genetic Disorders’ from the list of exclusions in respect of all their existing health products and also in the new products launched and/or filed with the regulator. In United India Company Limited v/s Jai Prakash Tayal, the held that the exclusionary clause of ‘Genetic Disorders’ in health policies was too broad, ambiguous and discriminatory.

Therefore, such conditions were violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India and the court directed to re-look at these exclusionary clauses and ensure that companies do not reject claims on the basis of expulsions related to

Some of the most common include Down syndrome, Hunington’s disease, Hemophilia, Thalassemia, Cystic Firbrosis and Sickle Cell Anaemia, among many others.