Irdai issues new outsourcing guidelines for insurers

Insurers are expected to do all actuarial functions and enterprise-wide risk management in house

The sectoral watchdog has issued new guidelines on activities by by clearly defining the areas of work that should be done in- house and those which can be handed out to third-parties.



The regulator said the regulations dated April 20 but put on the Gazettee of India on May 5, is aimed at ensuring that follow prudent practises on management of risks arising out of so as to prevent negative systemic impact on one hand and to protect the interests of the policyholders on the other.



The move is also to ensure sound and responsive management practises for effective oversight and adequate due diligence while activities by insurers, it added.



Accordingly, the new regulations ban from investments and related functions to third parties, apart from not allowing fund management, including NAV calculations; compliance with AML and product design.



are also expected to do all actuarial functions and enterprise-wide risk management in house, apart from decision making on underwriting and claims functions excluding procedural activities related to payment of survival benefit claims in life insurance; policyholders grievances redressal; decision to appoint agents, surveyors; loss assessors and finally approving advertisements.



said the new regulations called ' of activities by Regulations of 2017, will come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette and supersede the guidelines issued earlier.



However, these norms are not applicable to re- but are applicable to all registered with the Regulatory and Development Authority. If an insurer is engaged in both direct as well as reinsurance business, these regulations are applicable only in respect of direct business of such insurers, it added.



It defines 'outsourcing' as use of third-party services to perform activities that would normally be undertaken by the insurer but does not include services such as legal services, banking services, courier services, medical examination, and forensic analysis.



The new regulations also make it mandatory on the board of the insurer put in place an policy and also set up an committee comprising key management persons of the insurer, including the chief risk officer, chief financial officer and chief of operations.

