Irdai permits insurance firms to begin offshore business from GIFT IFSC

Sectoral regulator has issued regulations for firms to carry out from Gujarat-based GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).



operations will get a major boost with Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) issuing enabling regulations for undertaking business from IFSC, International Tec-City (GIFT) IFSC said in a statement today.



"Under the regulations, for the first time in the country, are permitted to open Office (IIO) at GIFT IFSC," it said.Companies would also be allowed to undertake domestic and reinsurance business in line with the provisions of regulation, it said further.Those firms opening an office at are permitted a 10-year tax holiday, complete tax holiday in first five years and a tax reduction of 50 per cent for the remaining five years.For export of services, companies operating from IFSC are exempted from GST.GIFT IFSC, being a foreign territory mainly conducts offshore business, so the restriction on shareholding does not apply in IFSC and thereby a foreign direct insurer has option to set up operations directly without any local partner.The regulations would help Indian insurers to set up their offshore office in GIFT SEZ IFSC to undertake dollar business which otherwise was restricted in India, said.This would become a big enabler for Indian direct and re- players as it provides them a foreign branch in close proximity which would be operationally cost-effective."With the business guidelines in place, we are now hopeful that foreign and domestic companies would participate in making a hub for International business," said Ajay Pandey, MD & Group CEO,already hosts three major players, GIC Re, New India and ECGC, besides five broking entities, he said.