Irdai's protection to few reinsurers riles insurers, brokers

In a move that favours few players in the reinsurance market, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), on Tuesday, implemented the reinsurance guidelines that allows GIC Re and some foreign players with Indian branches the first right of refusal with immediate effect. Irdai’s decision has shocked both general insurers and brokers, who feel this would mean protection for one set of players. “Giving preference to some players would be against the principle of the ease of doing business, something the Indian government wants to improve ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?