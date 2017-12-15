Jan-Nov PE investment deal tally at $19 bn

Private equity saw a significant uptrend in November with deals worth $3 billion, taking the year-to-date (YTD) deal tally to $19.42 billion, says a report.



According to assurance, and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 63 private equity deals worth $3.019 billion in November this year as against 62 such transactions worth $903 million in the year-ago period.



"Though private equity deal volumes remained stable, deal values surged over 3 times as compared to activity during the same period last year," said Prashant Mehra- Partner at LLP.An investment of $1.8 billion by Bain Capital and LIC in alone contributed to about 60 per cent of the total value of private equity deals in November 2017.In terms of deal volumes, startups continue to capture the interest of the PEs contributing to about 80 per cent of the PE deal volumes, Mehra said.During January-November, there were 687 deals worth $19,421 million, whereas in the same period last year the figure stood at $11,455 million through 899 deals.Supported by a surge in big-ticket investments, the private equity recorded a significant 70 per cent increase in value as compared to YTD 2016, while volumes declined by 24 per cent."E-commerce, banking, real estate, startup, retail & consumer and telecom sectors brought in large deals in year- to-date 2017, contributing over 82 per cent of total values, while volumes continued to be dominated by the startup sector contributing 61 per cent of volumes," the report said.Going forward, the pipeline for reforms in the run-up to elections in various states and government's effort to attract foreign capital in core sectors, is expected to keep the deal activity high in the coming months, Mehra said.Sectorwise, startups, banking and insurance, e-commerce, manufacturing, pharma, healthcare and biotech will be the key sectors that are expected to see action, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)