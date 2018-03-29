Karnataka Bank reports Rs 865-mn fraud related to Gitanjali Gems to RBI

Privately-run Ltd has informed the of India (RBI) that Gitanjali Gems of scam-hit Choksi had committed an Rs 865 million fraud in the fund-based working capital.

"We have reported a fraud to the RBI amounting to Rs 864.7 million in the fund-based working capital facilities extended to on account of non-realisation of export bills and diversion of funds," said the Mangaluru-based in a regulatory filing on the BSE late on Wednesday night.

The scheduled commercial bank, however, clarified it does not have any Letter of Understanding (LoU) exposure in Choksi's company.



"The working capital facilities were extended by the under consortium arrangement and provisions will be made as per the RBI guidelines," the bank's said in the filing.

Choksi and his nephew are already facing investigation in the Rs 135.4 billion fraud they committed on the state-run Punjab National Bank's branch, which came to light after they left the country in early January.