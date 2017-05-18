Karur Vysya Bank Q4 net profit up by 58% to Rs 217 cr in March quarter
Bank's operating profits increased by 55.30 per cent to Rs 507 cr
T E Narasimhan |
http://mybs.in/2UVkT7G
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Super Saver Health Insurance For Your Family
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- New to investing in shares?
- Rs 2 lakh health coverage @ Rs 8* per day
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU