Lakshmi Vilas Bank eyes 25% Casa, five-fold rise in fee income in two years

Old-generation private sector lender (LVB), which used to have a low Casa base for long, has turned around the deposit-elephant of late, thanks to the separation of the credit function from branches and making them focus on deposit mop-up.



Its consistent drive to ramp up has led to a 6 percentage points spike in low-cost Casa (current account/savings account) in the September quarter to 19.34 per cent which as a percentage of total rose to 20.97 per cent from 17.3 a year ago.



For the quarter, Casa grew by 32.5 per cent, helping the bank improve its cost-to-income ratio to 48.27 per cent from 51.44 per cent.And the management of the bank, which is also planning to raise Rs 800 crore through a rights issue next month, is sure to retain Casa at 20 per cent level consistently this year and take it further to 25 per cent over next two years. Traditionally, LVB's Casa was hovering at 13-14 per cent.The Casa turnaround began when the 91-year-old lender centralised its credit function some years back and created special credit centres and made branch managers to focus mainly on Today none of its 510 branches do lending."Too much time of the branch management goes in credit and recovery matters, leaving them with little time to focus on the Casa and fees business," LVB chief executive P Mukherjee says."So, we decided to end this practice and took away the lending part from him. Now we've a centralised credit centre in Chennai for corporate loans and 11 loan centres for SMEs across key geographies. For retail we have a centre in Chennai and one in Bengaluru," he told PTI here over the weekend.Earlier this month, LVB reported a whopping 83 per cent plunge in net income at Rs 10.50 crore as its provisions for bad loans jumped three times to Rs 187.4 crore. The asset quality plunged sharply with gross NPAs almost doubling to 5.50 per cent while net NPAs soared to 4.33 per cent from 1.87.ICICI Securities last week named LVB along with four other South-based old-generation banks, like Federal and South Indian, as the ones to lead the next growth wave among small private lenders due to their niche positioning and the overall improvements in all the key growth metrics."South-based private sector like Federal Bank, LVB, City Union, Karur Vysya and South Indian are poised to register accelerated earnings growth going ahead as their asset quality ratios have peaked out and loan growth is likely to revive after remaining muted over the sometime."Niche positioning in their home states, expertise in small-ticket loans to the self-employed and relationship-based banking model would ensure higher-than-industry growth for these banks," ISecs said in the report.The report said these have the potential upside of 5 to 19 per cent as they are set to see loan growth of 11-22 per cent and earnings by 12-25 per cent in next two years.Mukherjee, who joined LVB from last year, has identified his challenges--to increase net interest income (2.8 per cent in Q2); arrest NPAs that has taken a big blow in Q2 "due to some legacy accounts", and to raise core capital.The core capital issue should be more or less settled with the forthcoming rights issue, he said."Our Casa was hovering around 14 per cent till three years ago. Because our branch managers had no time for Casa mobilisation. Then we decided to end branch-based lending and make branch managers focus on alone. This resulted in around 1,200 Casa accounts being opened daily now that too without offering higher prices," he said.For the other two key issues he is tackling, he said currently its non-core income is only 8-10 per cent, which he wants to bump up to 30-35 per cent and he expects fee-based businesses like insurance sales and wealth management through Centrum Broking to help this.Admitting that the current NPAs are not acceptable, he, however, blamed it mostly on the legacy chunky accounts in the power and steel sectors, plus nine of the RBI named accounts."But the silver lining is that all the Rs 600 crore fresh slippages came in from these legacy accounts only in Q2 and I don't see much pains going forward too. All of my NPAs are syndicated accounts and came in the Rs 2,300 crore watch- list it had identified earlier," he said.