Lenders no longer indulge in lazy banking: RBI data

In a sign that banks are perhaps getting more comfort from the stickiness of their deposits after demonetisation, the incremental credit-deposit (CD) ratio has crossed 100, while the incremental investment-deposit ratio has been falling steadily and was as much as negative 230 on July 7. This means that banks are lending whatever amount of deposits is coming on an incremental basis, often liquidating their investment portfolio. The incremental CD ratio never crossed 100 before, at least since 2011, according to the data with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The last ...