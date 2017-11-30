LIC cuts stake in Bank Of Baroda to 5.19%

-
LIC has offloaded over 2 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda in an open market sale during the last 2 months.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) owned nearly 7.25 per cent stake in Bank of Baroda equivalent to 16,70,18,926 shares before the open market sale, Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.
The public sector bank said LIC shed stake in a market sale from September 1 to November 29.
The life insurer has shed about 2.06 per cent (4,73,41,007 shares) it held in the bank, post which its holding came down to around 5.19 per cent (11,96,77,919 shares).
Calculated on the weighted average price (WAP) of Rs 155.24 per share during the 62 days period, the valuation of the sale comes around Rs 734.92 crore.
Bank of Baroda stock on Thursday closed 1.34 per cent down at Rs 169.05 on BSE.
