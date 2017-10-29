LIC may participate in govt's Rs 2.11-lakh cr bank recapitalisation plan

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) may be roped in to participate in the Rs 2.11 lakh crore recapitalisation initiative for public sector (PSBs).

As part of the programme, could also increase its stake in various PSBs which are required to raise Rs 58,000 crore from the capital market, sources said.

Besides, they said, could participate in a non-operating holding company (NOHC) structure to which the government may transfer its share in various PSHs.





NOHC could then issue recapitalisation bonds worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore.



However, the government has said that nature of bonds and who will issue them would be decided in the due course.





Minister last week said that there were multiple options before the government for recap bonds and they are being examined and the best ones would be explored.



in the past has pumped capital in PSBs through preference share allotment and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).





Earlier this year, issued preference share to worth Rs 451 crore. Similarly, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, United Bank of India, and also issued preference shares to in the past few years as part of their effort to shore up their capital.



In the recent Rs 15,000-crore QIP placement by the country's largest lender (SBI), was one of the largest participants. It picked up shares worth over Rs 5,800 crore, or 38.6 per cent, of the total.

Sources said that if there is participation in the government recapitalisation initiative, it would be as per the regulatory investment ceiling fixed by the Insurance and Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irda).