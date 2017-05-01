Life insurance companies see high growth in non-cash premium payment

As per Life Insurance
Council data, income of new businesses has increased about 25 per cent to Rs 1,75,021.89 crore in FY17 as against Rs 1,38,760.47 crore in the previous financial year.
"Premium payment through the cashless
mode has increased sharply. For non-bank insurance
companies, at present, 60 per cent of payment has been made in non-cash or digital mode through online payment, e-wallets, etc. This may go up to 80 per cent in the next two years," said Ashish Vohra, chief executive officer of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Company Limited.
Vohra further explained that even in rural areas and small towns, people are beginning to choose cashless
modes of payment for premiums. While it is still not at par with urban areas, it is growing nonetheless.
Bank-run life insurance
companies have seen higher growth in premium payment on digital platforms. Insurance
companies like the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
claimed that it receives 100 per cent premium through cashless
payments. Meanwhile, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance
Company Limited claims to have amassed 75-80 per cent of their premium collection through digital payments- a trend that has picked up since the Centre's demonetisation
move.
Shalabh Saxena, chief operating officer and founder member of Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance
Company Limited said, "We have witnessed about 15 per higher premium collection through digital payment after demonetisation.
Overall during 2015-16, around 65-70 per cent of the total premium collection was made in non-cash mode, while it reached 75-80 per cent during 2016-17."
According to the industry, bank-run insurance
companies are more aggressive in terms of shifting towards a digital platform as they a ready infrastructure for it. On the other hand, non-bank insurance
companies are also pushing towards the cashless
mode as it helps them to reduce operational costs.
Saxena said, "In past few years, awareness about digital payments
has increased, thereby, pushing non-cash payment in the life insurance
sector also. Moreover, cash shortage post noteban
has diverted several accounts to switch towards the non-cash mode."
