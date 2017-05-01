Life insurance companies see high growth in non-cash premium payment

companies have witnessed a robust rise in of premium after the Centre's move in November last year. Companies claim that the share of has risen from 55 per cent to 75-80 per cent since November. companies have witnessed a robust rise in of premium after the Centre's move in November last year. Companies claim that the share of has risen from 55 per cent to 75-80 per cent since November.

Cash shortage and heightened awareness diverted customers towards payment of premium. According to companies including Company Limited, ICICI Prudential and Reliance Company Limited, is higher in urban areas where awareness for is more.

As per Council data, income of new businesses has increased about 25 per cent to Rs 1,75,021.89 crore in FY17 as against Rs 1,38,760.47 crore in the previous financial year.

"Premium payment through the mode has increased sharply. For non-bank companies, at present, 60 per cent of payment has been made in non-cash or digital mode through online payment, e-wallets, etc. This may go up to 80 per cent in the next two years," said Ashish Vohra, chief executive officer of Reliance Nippon Company Limited.

Vohra further explained that even in rural areas and small towns, people are beginning to choose modes of payment for premiums. While it is still not at par with urban areas, it is growing nonetheless.

Bank-run companies have seen higher growth in premium payment on digital platforms. companies like the ICICI Prudential claimed that it receives 100 per cent premium through payments. Meanwhile, Company Limited claims to have amassed 75-80 per cent of their premium collection through digital payments- a trend that has picked up since the Centre's move.

Shalabh Saxena, chief operating officer and founder member of Company Limited said, "We have witnessed about 15 per higher premium collection through digital payment after Overall during 2015-16, around 65-70 per cent of the total premium collection was made in non-cash mode, while it reached 75-80 per cent during 2016-17."

According to the industry, bank-run companies are more aggressive in terms of shifting towards a digital platform as they a ready infrastructure for it. On the other hand, non-bank companies are also pushing towards the mode as it helps them to reduce operational costs.

Saxena said, "In past few years, awareness about has increased, thereby, pushing non-cash payment in the sector also. Moreover, cash shortage post has diverted several accounts to switch towards the non-cash mode."