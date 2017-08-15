Life insurers' new business premium surges 47% to Rs 20,428 cr in July

The new of companies increased by 47.4 per cent to Rs 20,427.68 crore in July, data from sector regulator shows.

Comparatively, all the 24 life insurers in the country had earned Rs 13,854.44 crore as from new business in July 2016.

Country's largest and the only public sector insurer LIC reported an increase of 51.4 per cent in during the month at Rs 16,254.91 crore as against Rs 10,737.92 crore in July 2016.

For the rest 23 private sector players, the total business last month increased 34 per cent to Rs 4,172.76 crore from Rs 3,116.52 crore, the Regulatory and Development Authority of (Irdai) data showed.

While Life's rose 25.3 per cent to Rs 847.91 crore, Prudential Life earned new of Rs 759.08 crore, up 34.2 per cent from July 2016.

Standard Life reported an increase of 68.8 per cent at Rs 880.29 crore as against Rs 521.43 crore in the year-ago period.

witnessed a rise of 57.2 per cent at Rs 195.61 crore and Canara HSBC OBC Life stood at Rs 99.87 crore, up 75 per cent from the year-ago period.

Sahara Life's showed no value against Rs 2.27 crore in July 2016.

Cumulative collection by all insurers during April-July of 2017-18 rose 18 per cent to Rs 53,659.66 crore from Rs 45,247 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to the data.