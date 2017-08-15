Life insurers' new business premium surges 47% to Rs 20,428 cr in July

The new premium
of life insurance
companies increased by 47.4 per cent to Rs 20,427.68 crore in July, data from sector regulator Irdai
shows.
Comparatively, all the 24 life insurers in the country had earned Rs 13,854.44 crore as insurance premium
from new business in July 2016.
Country's largest and the only public sector insurer LIC reported an increase of 51.4 per cent in premium
during the month at Rs 16,254.91 crore as against Rs 10,737.92 crore in July 2016.
For the rest 23 private sector players, the total business premium
last month increased 34 per cent to Rs 4,172.76 crore from Rs 3,116.52 crore, the Insurance
Regulatory and Development Authority of India
(Irdai) data showed.
While SBI
Life's premium income
rose 25.3 per cent to Rs 847.91 crore, ICICI
Prudential Life earned new premium income
of Rs 759.08 crore, up 34.2 per cent from July 2016.
HDFC
Standard Life reported an increase of 68.8 per cent at Rs 880.29 crore as against Rs 521.43 crore in the year-ago period.
Birla Sun Life
witnessed a rise of 57.2 per cent at Rs 195.61 crore and Canara HSBC OBC Life stood at Rs 99.87 crore, up 75 per cent from the year-ago period.
Sahara Life's premium income
showed no value against Rs 2.27 crore in July 2016.
Cumulative premium
collection by all insurers during April-July of 2017-18 rose 18 per cent to Rs 53,659.66 crore from Rs 45,247 crore in the same period last fiscal, according to the data.
