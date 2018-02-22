JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others

Rs 114-billion PNB fraud: FinMin to meet bankers to resolve payment issue
Business Standard

Loans will be disbursed based on data, says Nandan Nilekani

Nilekani said the data available in the GST system could be the basis of credit.

Press Trust of India 

Infosys reports 7% QoQ rise in Q2 net profit at Rs 3,726 crore; lowers FY18 growth guidance
Nandan Nilekani. BS photo by Saggere Radhakrishna

Nandan Nilekani on Wednesday said India was moving in a direction where lenders will use data such as the goods and services tax (GST)-based “business flows” or credit payment history, instead of collaterals to provide loans to businesses and consumers. He said the data available in the GST system could be the basis of credit. “When you file your GST return, you are actually filing it at the invoice level.

You can then ask for the data that you can give to your lender. All 10 million businesses will have deep digital footprints that they can use to get loans from their banks or non-banking financial companies,” Nilekani said.

First Published: Thu, February 22 2018. 00:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements