Mahindra Rural HFC to disburse higher-ticket affordable loans

After building a critical mass of small-ticket loans, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance (MRHFL) is tweaking business strategy to diversify into higher-ticket affordable segment — Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh. The diversification in higher-ticket affordable segment is expected to reduce operating cost as well as reduce delinquencies. MRHFL, subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), is raising short-term funds up to Rs 300 crore through commercial paper. India Ratings has assigned “A1+” rating for the CP offering. Mahindra Finance ...