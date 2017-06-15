Moody's terms easing of housing finance norms by RBI as 'credit negative'

Rating agency Moody’s on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank of India’s move to relax regulatory norms
for housing finance
may increase the risks for banks.
It is credit
negative.
The lower capital requirements will weaken banks’ protection from the housing sector, which has grown rapidly in recent years, and will encourage greater lending.
Moody’s warned that this growth is occurring as non-bank finance
companies increasingly target the home-loan segment, posing greater downside risk if there is a correction in property prices.
The RBI’s notification affects the risk weights
of newly originated housing loans
in two main categories. For housing loans
more than Rs 75 lakh, the risk weights
will fall to 50 per cent from 75 per cent. And for housing loans
between Rs 30-75 lakh, the risk weights
will decline to 35 per cent from 50 per cent.
At the same time, the RBI
has removed the previous distinction of risk weights
based on loan-to-value ratios for loans
in the same category.
Moody’s said over the next 12-18 months, overall system credit
growth will remain muted given banks’ weak balance sheets
amid continued asset quality
deterioration. At the end of March 2017, annual bank credit
growth was 7.6 per cent, down from 10.2 per cent the previous year.
Although lower risk weights
would boost sluggish credit
growth while limiting the effect on banks’ capital position, the competition for housing loans
has significantly increased among banks
and non-bank finance
companies. Since 2015, housing loan book has grown at substantially higher rate than pace of overall bank credit
growth.
In year ended March 2015, Housing finance
portfolio grew by 16.7 per cent while overall loan growth was 7.8 per cent. And during the period of FY16 and Fy17, housing finance
portfolio rose by 18.8 per cent and 15.2, while over-all bank credit
expanded by 10.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively, Moody’s added.
