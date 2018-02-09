Moody's ups outlook on IOB and Central Bank to positive from stable

Global ratings agency Moody's has revised the outlook on two Indian public sector lenders, the (IOB) and (CBI), from "stable" to "positive". The positive outlook reflects the upward pressure that could develop on the banks' long-term ratings if capital positions continue to improve over the next 12-18 months due to capital infusions from the government, Moody's said in statement on Friday. The agency expects a stabilisation in asset quality, a moderate improvement in profitability metrics, and stable funding and liquidity positions at these two Moody's also affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of CBI and at Ba3. According to the recapitalisation plan announced in October 2017, the government has committed to infuse Rs 1.53 trillion into public-sector by March 2019. It will inject Rs 800 billion into 20 of such by March 2018 in the form of recapitalisation bonds.

In addition, it will infuse another Rs 100 billion from budgetary sources by March 2018.