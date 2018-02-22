MPC minutes: Six-member panel express discomfort over rising inflation

The six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) was concerned with rising inflation, and one member had voted for a hike in rates, while another argued just short of changing the stance of the policy from neutral towards hawkish, said the edited minutes of the two-day meeting.

On February 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its policy rates unchanged at 6 per cent and the stance at neutral, while indicating it was in for a long pause on rates. The policy was seen as less hawkish than anticipated by the markets, even as the retail inflation rate in December hit a 17-month high of ...