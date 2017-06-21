MPC turns less hawkish, awaits data, reveal RBI minutes

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy
committee welcomed data showing inflation
easing below its target but wanted more assurance the trend would continue before deciding whether to lower interest rates, minutes from its last meeting showed on Wednesday.
The RBI
voted 5-1 to keep the repo rate at 6.25 per cent earlier this month, but issued a slightly less hawkish statement after consumer inflation
eased to 2.99 per cent in April, below its 4 per cent target.
Ravindra H. Dholakia, a professor who is one of three non-RBI
members, was the lone dissenter, voting to lower the repo rate by 50 basis points by arguing that inflation
had eased enough to justify a rate cut.
The vote marked the first non-unanimous decision in the five meetings since the MPC was formed last September.
However, the rest of the panel
members, including Governor Urjit Patel, wanted more evidence that inflation
would ease, while expressing concern that consumer prices would accelerate later this year.
Data after the RBI's June 6-7 policy
meeting showed inflation
easing further to 2.18 per cent in May from a year earlier, the lowest in at least five years.
India
will post one more inflation
data next month before the RBI's next policy
meeting on August 1-2.
