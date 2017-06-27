New accounting standard may hit banks' lending to infra, realty firms

IndAS
will result in a change in the debt-to-equity ratios of companies as capital structures and financial instruments get reclassified, increasing debts and compelling banks
to reassess the way they lend to companies, particularly in sectors such as power, infrastructure and real estate.
“Banks
and financial institutions will have to consider how IndAS
has potentially changed the balance sheets of companies and relook at the way they review a loan
application, test loan
covenants and evaluate restructuring proposals,” said Ashish Gupta, director, Grant Thornton Advisory.
According to Sai Venkateshwaran, partner and head-accounting advisory services at KPMG
India, several companies in sectors such as power, infrastructure and real estate use structured instruments for their funding requirements ranging from simple preference shares to more complex instruments, and most, if not all, of these instruments will be classified as debt/liability under Ind-AS, rather than equity/share capital. This will impact both the debt-equity ratio, as well as the finance
costs and the resultant earnings per share.
Companies in these sectors also operate using a number of special purpose vehicles (SPVs), and the new rules on consolidation may impact the consolidation perimeter for these groups, with either some entities which were previously not consolidated being considered as subsidiaries under IndAS, or some other entities which were previously consolidated as subsidiaries now being considered as joint ventures or associates under IndAS.
“This will impact the balance sheet size of the entities and the quantum of debt reflected on these consolidated balance sheets, with the corresponding impact on the earnings,” said Venkateshwaran.
“Most banks
are yet to come to terms with the changes the new accounting guidelines will bring. IndAS
is based on fair-value accounting principles and it may be necessary to train employees or seek help from consultants to understand the overall impact,” said R K Bansal, former executive director at IDBI Bank.
Banks
generally look at ratios such as debt-equity, current ratio, quick ratio, Ebitda
(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to total debt, interest service coverage ratios, tangible assets coverage ratio, return on capital employed and cost to income ratio before deciding on lending to companies. The transition to IndAS
may impact all such ratios, reckon experts.
Here’s an example. Suppose company A issued redeemable preference shares to investors at 11 per cent compounded dividend. Neither the investors nor company A has an option to convert such shares into equity shares of company A. Under India’s generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), such preference shares were part of equity capital and the 11 per cent dividend has treated an appropriation of profits not effecting the net profit earned for the period.
Under IndAS, such redeemable preference shares shall be treated as a loan
and the 11 per cent dividend as interest cost (including dividend distribution tax thereon). This will essentially change the debt-equity ratio of company A and its net profits earned for a period. Accordingly, the banks
will have to re-visit the overall loan
position and revise the terms of engagement with company A.
Furthermore, non-compliance with a relatively significant covenant of a loan
agreement would make the entire loan
as current, directly impacting the current ratios and the drawing power of the borrower. A low drawing power would make the loan
out of order and lead to increased provisioning.
Some experts observed that conversion from the existing GAAP to IndAS
is an accounting change and may not change the creditworthiness of a borrower.
“Banks
will have to assess whether the changes in the ratios are solely due to accounting changes or whether they actually impact the credibility of the borrower. In case of the latter, banks
will have to take adequate steps and measures to cover their increased risks. In the case of the former, banks
will have to modify their existing covenants in the loan
agreements, amend their credit and risk management policies to factor in the changes brought about by IndAS,” said Charanjit Attra, partner at an Indian member firm of EY Global.
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, is likely to enable banks
achieve better recoveries from stressed loan
assets. “It is likely that banks
may review aspects such as covenant breaches, macroeconomic indicators and assets pledged as collateral on a more frequent basis as part of the credit risk management and financial reporting process,” said Venkateshwaran.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU