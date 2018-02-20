PNB's haste closed all options to clear debt, Nirav Modi tells banks

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the Rs 114-billion scam at (PNB), wrote to on Monday, saying the companies controlled by him were unable to clear their dues owing to actions taken in “haste” by PNB. “In the anxiety to recover your dues immediately, despite my offer, your actions have destroyed my brand and the business and have now restricted your ability to recover all the dues leaving a trail of unpaid debts,” Modi said in his letter to He said the operations of his companies Private Ltd (FIPL) and International Private Ltd (FDIPL) had effectively ceased owing to raids launched by investigative agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. He has asked the to pay salaries to 2,200 employees working in those firms. ALSO READ: PNB fraud: Banks Board Bureau may wind up in March after Vinod Rai's exit “This has thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the I would request you to permit salaries for FIPL and FDIPL to be paid for the 2200 employees from the balance lying in the current accounts. Our HR head will send you a breakup of the monthly salary,” Modi said. He said the inventory, including assets and receivables, of FIPL and FDIPL and three other firms could have settled the pending dues to the “However, now that stage appears to have passed, and there is generally panic,” he said, adding that the valuation of the firms stood at Rs 65 billion.

He requested the to allow him to sell the Firestar group.