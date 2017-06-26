Now, CVC can probe corruption at private sector banks; RBI okays proposal

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) can now probe allegations of in private sector and against their employees.

Vigilance Commissioner told PTI the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the necessary approval to the on this.

The move comes after the Supreme Court last year ruled that the chairman, managing directors and other officers of a private bank could be seen as public servants when it came to the Prevention of (PC) Act, 1988.

The anti- watchdog is the statutory body which probes cases of graft involving central government departments, public sector organisations (including and insurance companies) and their employees.

"The can now also look into cases of involving private sector and their managements like CMDs and MDs," Bhasin said.

He said the and the Department of Financial Services had recently approved the provisions in this regard.

"The necessary mechanism has been put in place and cases of in the private sector are now being looked into," Bhasin said.

The apex court had said all officials working in operating under an licence would be defined as public servants under the PC Act.

It had said bank employees, private or public, were on public duty and therefore came under the law.

The Supreme Court had also referred to Section 46A of the Banking Regulation Act and said that such bank officials were considered public officials.

The has also started sharing cases of criminal conspiracy and with agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probes.