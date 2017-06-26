Now, CVC can probe corruption at private sector banks; RBI okays proposal

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) can now probe allegations of corruption
in private sector banks
and against their employees.
Vigilance Commissioner T M Bhasin
told PTI the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given the necessary approval to the CVC
on this.
The move comes after the Supreme Court last year ruled that the chairman, managing directors and other officers of a private bank could be seen as public servants when it came to the Prevention of Corruption
(PC) Act, 1988.
The anti-corruption
watchdog is the statutory body which probes cases of graft involving central government departments, public sector organisations (including banks
and insurance companies) and their employees.
"The CVC
can now also look into cases of corruption
involving private sector banks
and their managements like CMDs and MDs," Bhasin said.
He said the RBI
and the Department of Financial Services had recently approved the provisions in this regard.
"The necessary mechanism has been put in place and cases of corruption
in the private sector banks
are now being looked into," Bhasin said.
The apex court had said all officials working in banks
operating under an RBI
licence would be defined as public servants under the PC Act.
It had said bank employees, private or public, were on public duty and therefore came under the law.
The Supreme Court had also referred to Section 46A of the Banking Regulation Act and said that such bank officials were considered public officials.
The CVC
has also started sharing cases of criminal conspiracy and corruption
with agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probes.
