Now, SBI Life Insurance targets cancer treatment

Private life insurer is eyeing treatment of cancer to expand its offerings in the sector.

The company, launching a new term product to meet cancer treatment, said in the next few years, India would be the second biggest country of patients diagnosed with cancer.

"The first specific product from SBI Life will be available for persons in the age group between six and 65 years," Anand Pejawar, president (operations and international business), told reporters in Kolkata on Tuesday.

He said that the minimum sum assured was Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000.

Regarding international business, he said that the had applied to the regulator in Bahrain to start a branch there.

One of the reasons for selecting that country was that SBI has a good presence there with two branches.

SBI Life recently got the IRDA approval for its proposed IPO.

